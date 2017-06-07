Love Talking: Love Is The Common Denominator [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains the enemy fights love so much because it’s a liberating power, and God is love. When you are truly loving, you are most God-like. That is not loving from fear, or placing barriers on yourself. Doing things for others not because you have to, but because you want to, is an example of how love manifests itself in relationship.

Love is actually simple, Erica explains, and it is the tricks of the enemy that make it confusing for us. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

