Bishop Joseph Walker III On Celebrating 25 Years Of Being A Pastor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Bishop Joseph Walker III is pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Nashville and presiding bishop of Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International Being. He is also a husband, father, author of 9 books, and he chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about being a pastor for 25 years. He jokes about being called to be a pastor at ten years old, and talks about the Full Gospel conference and all the preaching, classes and performances from incredible artists.

Bishop Walker also talks about the “Fun Zone” for the kids at the conference, and making sure the event is good for the whole family. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

