GRIFF’s Prayer: What Are You Racist To? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he overheard a woman loudly proclaim, “I’m a racist,” as she unapologetically declared her hatred for Pit Bulls. GRIFF high-fived the woman because it gave him the idea to look at all the things he feels racist towards, like gas station bathrooms, for instance.

What are you racist to? Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s hilarious racism prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

