GRIFF’s Prayer: What Are You Racist To? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he overheard a woman loudly proclaim, “I’m a racist,” as she unapologetically declared her hatred for Pit Bulls. GRIFF high-fived the woman because it gave him the idea to look at all the things he feels racist towards, like gas station bathrooms, for instance.

Follow @GetUpErica

What are you racist to? Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s hilarious racism prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Bring Back Real Pictures [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Spirit Of Being On Time For Graduation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Happy Baby Mother’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]