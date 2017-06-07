Get Up Poll: What Is The Role Of A Godparent? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell & GRIFF ask listeners how they feel about Godparents. The role of a Godparent is different depending on who you talk to. So when you do name a Godparent for your child, what is it that you are asking them to do?

Listeners call in and explain what they have done for their God children, or what their Godparents have done for them! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

