Ericaism: If You Can’t Be Who You Want To Be, You Can Be What God Has Chosen You To Be [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that we forget that we belong to God. So when we’re thinking about all the things we want to be, we have to think about how they align with what God wants for us. We often try to be everything but what God wants for us, because it looks too hard, or there a lot of challenges ahead, but that doesn’t mean anything! God creates, and then the enemy gets in and infiltrates.

You are not your own, you are God’s. So follow his will for your life, not your own. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Erica Campbell

