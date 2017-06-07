Feature
Home > Feature

#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Accessories Don’t Make The Outfit Or The Person

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

April Watts

Source: Kendrick Dean Photography / April Watts


Many people separate style from real life, but I compartmentalize differently. For me, style is life and life is style. God, who made everything, is the greatest stylist of all!! Get the parallel?

Follow Me at @AprilWattsLive For More Fashion Ideas & Style Tips

The other night as I got dressed for dinner, I was reminded that while accessories enhance one’s look, they do not compensate for the outfit itself. Even with statement jewelry, like my earrings from Venus Visuals, the foundation (your outfit) must be intact. Such is life – nice clothing and other material possessions are merely accessories and do not compensate for deficits of the soul. They function as illusions for those at a distance and a temporary fill to a personal void.

April Watts

Source: Rodney Choice / April Watts


Coco Chanel said it best: “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”

Whether planning an outfit for the day or mapping out your life, adornment doesn’t compensate for lack of a solid foundation. You must style yourself from the inside out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


 

PHOTO SOURCE: Rodney Choice / April Watts

Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

22 photos Launch gallery

Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

Continue reading Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 6 days ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 3 months ago
03.20.17