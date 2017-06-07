A Wray Of Hope? President Trump Announces Nominee For FBI Director On Heels Of The Russia Investigation

Hello Beautiful Staff

A day before former FBI Director, James Comey, will publicly testify in regards to President Donald Trump and further the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 United States Election, we now know who Trump prefers for the role of FBI Director.

To further distract the American people from the Russia investigation, President Trump strategically announced his pick to fill the vacancy via Twitter.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Christopher Wray is a former Assistant Attorney General from the Bush-era. He is a former senior Justice Department official who continued to serve as a white-collar defense lawyer. He is a litigation partner at King & Spalding and chairs the King & Spalding Special Matters and Government investigations, representing companies, audit and special committees and individuals.

Late last month, Christopher Wray met with President Trump for an interview regarding the open position.

