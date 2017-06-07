Can Church Service Help You Live Longer?

A new study says YES… The study claims people who worship have better health, less stress, and a longer life expectancy.

Behavioral scientists at Vanderbilt University studied 5,500 people of all races and both genders. and found that two-thirds of them (64 percent) regularly attended worship sessions.

The scientists found that the religious participants scored better in terms of heart health, nutrition, and metabolic health. This divide was seen most clearly among middle-aged adults, aged 40 to 65, who had far better health if they attended religious ceremonies, the study claims.

