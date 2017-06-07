Man Arrested In 7 Year Old Shooting Death

Durham police arrested 28 year old Devon Maurice Fowler and charged him in connection with the murder of 7 year old Kamari Munerlyn.

The first grader was leaving a pool party with his mom and about 9 other people in the car when Fowler opened fire on the SUV killing Kamari.

His mother, Felicia Parker, told ABC11 early Tuesday that she knew who took her son’s life.

The family feared speaking out because of possible retaliation. They said they thought the incident was gang related.

“I’m not going to say no names,” Parker said. “God gonna handle it. The police gonna handle it.”

