Faith Walking: Faith Is A Muscle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reads from 2 Peter to illustrate that faith is a muscle that must be worked and added to. You don’t just get saved, and everything is fine and dandy. It is important to nurture ones faith but building on “good character, spiritual understanding,” and much more. When you do so, you and your relationship to God mature so beautifully.

God won’t take your faith from you, but if you don’t tend to it, you can lose it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

