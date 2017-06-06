Pat Smith On How To Take A Moment For Yourself [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pat Smith is the founder and CEO of Pat Smith Enterprises & Treasure You, a mother of five, wife to NFL great Emmitt Smith, and she was the first African-American woman to win Miss Virginia USA in 1993. She was recently hanging out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF, and she talked about the importance focusing on your purpose, rather than what other people’s lives appear to be, and aspiring to that.

Pat explains how she makes time for herself in between the seemingly glamorous outings and events, and the demands of motherhood and running businesses. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

