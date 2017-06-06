Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pat Smith On How To Take A Moment For Yourself [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Pat Smith is the founder and CEO of Pat Smith Enterprises & Treasure You, a mother of five, wife to NFL great Emmitt Smith, and she was the first African-American woman to win Miss Virginia USA in 1993. She was recently hanging out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF, and she talked about the importance focusing on your purpose, rather than what other people’s lives appear to be, and aspiring to that.

Pat explains how she makes time for herself in between the seemingly glamorous outings and events, and the demands of motherhood and running businesses. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Pat Smith & GRIFF On Healing & Co-Parenting After Divorce [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pat Smith: “There Is Purpose In Pain” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pat Smith On Gathering The Courage To Value Yourself & Move Forward [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebrity Moms We Love [Part 1]

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms We Love [Part 1]

Continue reading Pat Smith On How To Take A Moment For Yourself [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebrity Moms We Love [Part 1]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 5 days ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 3 months ago
03.20.17