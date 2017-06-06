Get Up Erica
Kev On Stage: Please Feed The Children Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Kev On Stage is the newly appointed head of the Members Relations Committee, where he relays messages from the church body to the pastor. This message comes from a coalition of parents who are concerned about the snacks their kids are fed during children’s church. Instead of Cheez-Its and other little snacks, they are requesting that the church feed them a full dinner, to make things easier for the parents once they get home.

You see, the parents feel their Sunday afternoon naps are being compromised because of what the kids have to eat during church. Click on the audio player to hear more of the letter in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

June 6: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

