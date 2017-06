The Light 103.9 will be at the McDonald’s on 1700 Trawick Rd. in Raleigh from 1-3pm today (6/6/17) for your chance to register to win tickets for two to the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration of Gospel Tour held at Wake Chapel Church on June 9th.

Featuring Tye Tribbett, Donald Lawrence, Bishop Paul Morton, Brian Courtney Wilson, Anita Wilson, Jekalyn Carr, and Paul Porter, hosted by Lonnie Hunter. Comedy by Small Fire.

