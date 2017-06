Joy Living: Stop Being Mean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell cautions us to watch our meanness. Some people come off with a little more bite with others. But if you are someone who is often mean to people, you might find that they aren’t really trying to stay and have long conversations with you. There’s no reason to emit such a mean energy! Besides, what you put out is what you attracted, and it will only lead to more negativity around you.

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video to hear Erica explains more about why it’s nice to be nice, in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Joy Living: I Love Confident Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Childlike Love, Childlike Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: I Love Confident Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]