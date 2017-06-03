Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#DaddysGirl: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off To Prom

Peep this beautiful father-daughter moment. 

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

You really don’t need another reason to love Omar Epps, but we’re going to give you one anyway.

His wife, singer and Total group member Keisha Epps, recently shared a special moment of Epps sending his eldest daughter Aiyanna off to prom. 

Just look at this one of him helping her with her necklace:

A father's LOVE❤️

A post shared by Keisha Epps (@lovekeishaepps) on

And this one:

A still…moment✨

A post shared by Keisha Epps (@lovekeishaepps) on

Awwww!

We just love to see Black fathers like this!

RELATED NEWS:

Is Serena Williams Having A Girl

Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of Cash And Jewelry Taken

Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening To Mary J. Blige

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 week ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 3 months ago
03.20.17