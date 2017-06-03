Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?

may have given everyone a hint about whether her sisteris expecting a boy or girl.

During an interview with Eurosport earlier this week, Venus made slip up that has everyone talking.

“She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt,’” Venus told the reporter with a laugh. “We’re all like, ‘Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.’ We all want the baby to be named after us.”

Thanks to, everyone spent a day thinking that Serena is having a girl.

However, before word spread too far, Serena hopped on Instagram to clear a few things up. She told her followers that the pronouns Venus used were a hypothetical that turned into a running gag.

“To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them [to] do for me next,” Serena wrote. “If I want something from one of my sisters I say baby Venus baby Lyn, or Baby Isha needs it.”

Serena also said she uses masculine pronouns when she’s trying to “con something” out of her dad or her fiance, Alexis.

As for the actual sex of the baby, Serena hinted that she doesn’t know what it is yet. It sounds like she’d rather find it out when the baby arrives.

She explained, “I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever.”

