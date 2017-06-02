Trump Administration To Empower Employers To Deny Women Birth Control Because Of Religion

The Trump administration’s new birth control plan is expected to restrict access to contraception from many women in need,reports.

The new rule would amend coverage strides made under the Obama administration, allowing any employer, school or insurance company to opt out of birth control coverage due to religion or moral obligation. Under the Affordable Care Act, birth control was considered a health service and required employers to cover a broad spectrum of contraceptives at no cost to women.

ACA provided birth control coverage to more than 55 million women, who otherwise would be forced to pay the high costs for contraception out of pocket.

“This rule would mean women across the country could be denied insurance coverage for birth control on a whim from their employer or university,” said Dana Singiser, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood.

“It makes a farce of the Trump administration’s so-called ‘women’s empowerment’ agenda and endangers a woman’s ability to make the most basic and personal of decisions ― when and if to have a child.”

The conservative base has praised the move, while opposition from liberals threatens to sue the administration if the plan goes into action.

“Any rule that allows employers to deny contraceptive coverage to their employees is an attempt at allowing religion to be used as a license to discriminate,” American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) spokesman Louise Melling said in a statement.

“We’ll see the Trump administration in court if they try to follow through on these plans.”

The roll back of the ACA mandate will go into affect once it is approved by the Office of Management and Budget and the 60-day public comment period concludes.

SOURCE: HUFFINGTON POST, VOX

RELATED LINKS

Former President Obama Slams Trump For Leaving Paris Climate Agreement

Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A Racist Is In Office’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: