Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening To Mary J. Blige

Details of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s final days are now revealed in a new memoir penned by his former prison guard, according to

According to the book, ‘The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid,’ Hussein spent his last days gardening, eating muffins, and listening to Mary J. Blige.

An unlikely fan, Hussein would reportedly listen to the radio and “always stopped tuning if he stumbled across a Mary J. Blige song,” according to his guard Will Bardenwerper.

The author also detailed that Hussein would tenderly care for the prison shrubs, with Bardenwerper saying he “[treated] them more like beautiful flowers than the ugly growths they were.” A description of the dictator that is in complete contrast to his legacy as a murderous ruler.

Bardenwerper explains in the book that the security guards’ relationship with Hussein grew so tremendously throughout his sentence, that by the day of his execution, they were visibly appalled.

Bardenwerper reveals that Specialist Adam Rogerson said of the day he died, “I feel like I let him down. It was as if he had lost a family member. I almost feel like a murderer, like I killed a guy I was close to.”

SOURCE: THE DAILY MAIL

RELATED LINKS

Mary J. Blige On Ex’s Mistress: ‘She’s My Becky With The Good Hair’

Mary J Blige Confirms Divorce With Heartfelt Statement

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: