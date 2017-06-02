Obama Responds To Pres. Trumps Exit Of Paris Climate Pact

Although our current President decided to pull America out of the Paris global climate agreement, former President Barack Obama is urging environmentalists to stay the course.

Obama’s statement:

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children,” said the former president in the statement, which credited “bold American ambition” in the landmark global move. Adding in part, “The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in job and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we got.”

