National News
Home > National News

Obama Responds To Pres. Trumps Exit Of Paris Climate Pact

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment

 

TURKEY-G20-SUMMIT-FRANCE-ATTACKS-INTELLIGENCE

Source: OZAN KOSE / Getty

Although our current President decided to pull America out of the Paris global climate agreement, former President Barack Obama is urging environmentalists to stay the course.

Obama’s statement:

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children,” said the former president in the statement, which credited “bold American ambition” in the landmark global move. Adding in part, “The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in job and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we got.”

Paris Climate Pact , President Trump. Barack Obama

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 7 days ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17