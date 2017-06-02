Former President Obama Slams Trump For Leaving Paris Climate Agreement

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Former President Obama Slams Trump For Leaving Paris Climate Agreement

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


Former President Barack Obama slammed #45 for falling back on the Paris Agreement.

According to Politico, Obama did not name Trump in his statement, but made it clear that he believes that Trump’s plan to exit the 2015 agreement will hurt America.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said.

“I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”

Obama added: “It was bold American ambition that encouraged dozens of other nations to set their sights higher as well.”

The 2015 agreement signed by 195 countries seeks to decrease carbon emissions and combat climate change. Only two other countries, Syria and Nicaragua, are not part of the agreement.

A lot of folks on Twitter agreed:

RELATED NEWS:

Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A Racist Is In Office’

The Trump Administration Is Proof Of The Fragility Of White Men In Power

Elizabeth Warren To White Men Who Attempt To Silence Women: “They Can Shut Me Up, But They Can’t Change The Truth”

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 23 hours ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 week ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17