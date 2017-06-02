Former President Obama Slams Trump For Leaving Paris Climate Agreement

Formerslammed #45 for falling back on the Paris Agreement.

According to Politico, Obama did not name Trump in his statement, but made it clear that he believes that Trump’s plan to exit the 2015 agreement will hurt America.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said.

“I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”

Obama added: “It was bold American ambition that encouraged dozens of other nations to set their sights higher as well.”

The 2015 agreement signed by 195 countries seeks to decrease carbon emissions and combat climate change. Only two other countries, Syria and Nicaragua, are not part of the agreement.

A lot of folks on Twitter agreed:

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

A quick look at, following Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement today, where the rest of the earth stands pic.twitter.com/cwP8FOFD8n — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) June 1, 2017

Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

Even North Korea has signed the Paris Climate Agreement. pic.twitter.com/dpGsQmHJIS — ATTN: (@attn) June 1, 2017

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

If there's one good thing that came from today… #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/VrrRcef4ZX — Maria Langholz (@MariaLangholz) June 2, 2017

BREAKING: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YI8fcxEeox — ATTN: (@attn) June 2, 2017

When you live in the midwest and it's too expensive to move to LA or NYC but you know you'll have an ocean view in a few yrs #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/LVcDiW1k34 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 1, 2017

