Former President Obama Slams Trump For Leaving Paris Climate Agreement

Former President Barack Obama slammed #45 for falling back on the Paris Agreement.
According to Politico, Obama did not name Trump in his statement, but made it clear that he believes that Trump’s plan to exit the 2015 agreement will hurt America.
“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said.
“I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”
Obama added: “It was bold American ambition that encouraged dozens of other nations to set their sights higher as well.”
The 2015 agreement signed by 195 countries seeks to decrease carbon emissions and combat climate change. Only two other countries, Syria and Nicaragua, are not part of the agreement.
A lot of folks on Twitter agreed:
