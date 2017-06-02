Michael Brown’s Mother Represents For Slain Son At Graduation

Lezley McSpadden, the mother of slain teen Michael Brown, received her high school diploma during a May 26 graduation ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Lezley McSpadden [, 37,] walked with [Jennings Senior] high school faculty and staff into the auditorium [at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis] at the start of the ceremony wearing a red cap and gown similar to those of the other female high school graduates who followed.

McSpadden’s daughter, Deja Brown, also graduated [during the school’s 100th commencement.] A group in the audience cheered loudly when both names were announced…[The Brown family’s lawyer, Benjamin] Crump said McSpadden had told him she “has a purpose now to try to uphold the legacy of her son.”

Brown’s mother — who is the founder and president of the Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons and Daughters Foundation which was named after her son following his shooting death at the hands of former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson on August 9, 2014 — collaborated with Jennings School District Superintendent Art McCoy Jr. to start an adult education program, reports The St. Louis American.

