Offended Mexican Businessman Rolls Out 'Trump' Toilet Paper

News One
Offended Mexican Businessman Rolls Out ‘Trump’ Toilet Paper

The Light NC staff
It’s not quite a golf course or gleaming hotel, yet a Mexican entrepreneur has a new place for the Trump name. It’s TP. Yes, that’s right, toilet paper.

The AP reports that corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is set to launch “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for,” an obvious reference to Trump’s insults to his countrymen over immigration and a border wall between Mexico and the United States.

Battaglia notes that he was furious at Trump for remarks calling Mexican migrants rapists and bad guys.

So with this insult that was made, (I figured) I’m going to add my grain of sand in response,” said Battaglia.

Apparently, Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s company trademarks on his name in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services but not “hygenic paper;” Battaglia’s trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.

A mock-up shows a grinning cartoon character giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up with a likeness of the president’s famous blonde sweep back and eyebrows. The package contains four “puros rollos” — a double-entendre that means “pure rolls” but can also be understood as “pure nonsense.”

Packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later this year, with 30 percent of the profits promised to programs supporting migrants.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

