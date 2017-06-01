Black Music Month: John P. Kee

John P. Kee

Gospel Artist

Durham, North Carolina

Crowned “The Prince of Gospel Music” John P. Kee is no stranger to inspirational music. With an award-winning career lasting more than 20 years, the NC pastor is known for blending traditional gospel with contemporary tunes.

Kee was inducted into thein 2007.

“Standing in the Need”

https://youtu.be/FloREm2rXEY

“Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story)”

https://youtu.be/LR2h0T_aIPA

“Show Up”

https://youtu.be/s58e2WVhhq0

At West Angeles COGIC 2014

https://youtu.be/PMtWFWRl6iw

Live at 1st Baptist Church Glenarden 2016 Revival

https://youtu.be/a8qBkVbjCn4