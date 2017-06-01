Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands

Keshia plans to get everything Ed owes her.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Ed Hartwell is supposedly past due with some of his child support payments, and Keshia Knight Pulliam isn’t letting him off the hook.

Ed may have been late with his money before, but Keshia‘s found a way around his delays. TMZ.com reports that she has filed court documents, requesting that all of Ed‘s child support payments to her be taken directly from his NFL pension or disability from now on.

Allegedly, Ed has been slacking quite a bit with his funds as of late. According to Keshia, Ed has yet to even give her a cent for May…and tomorrow’s June 1.

Not only that, there are whispers that Ed‘s been keeping Keshia from getting some of her own coins to take care of their new baby. Keshia claims that he’s blocked her from working outside of the U.S., and he hasn’t signed consent forms that would allow her to bring their daughter with her.

This is just the latest development in their messy divorce, and it’s about to nastier. If Ed continues to stiff Keshia, she wants the judge to throw him in lockup for being a deadbeat.

RELATED STORIES:

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety Around Ed Hartwell

Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Baby, But Doesn’t Want To Pay Child Support

Keshia Knight Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 6 days ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17