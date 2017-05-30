Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Don’t Let The Enemy Mess With Your Mind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell discusses how sin so easily sneaks into our lives. She explains aspects of us that the enemy finds and latches onto in order to run rampant through our minds. But we are transformed through the renewal of our minds, so God’s word is what we should turn to to resist this. Erica recommends reading the bible as you train your mind to be a positive space for God’s light and guidance.

After all, what is in your mind will make it to your heart. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

