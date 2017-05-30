Fred Hammond Shares Subtle Opinion About Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fred Hammond plays a little word association game with TJ and GRIFF in the “Get Up!” studio. He talks about his gospel group, Commissioned, The United Tenors, and even reveals his thoughts on President Donald Trump, in so many words. Plus, he reveals his love for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

