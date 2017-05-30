Get Up Erica
Brian Cook Explains How God Saw Him Through The Loss Of His Son [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Brian Cook is a singer, songwriter, musician, minister of music and background singer for Fred Hammond. He talks about his new song, “He Will Answer,” which he wrote and produced. Brian also opens up about the times in his life when God has answered him. Specifically, he testifies about losing his special needs son even though he felt as though he was “doing everything you’re supposed to do.”

But he explains that, although his son is with God now, God didn’t take him away. Check out this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Continue reading Brian Cook Explains How God Saw Him Through The Loss Of His Son [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

