Wesley Morris On How He Ended Up Giving Away Mobile Baptisms [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Wesley Morris is pastor of the Trinity Baptist Church. He talks about his work with reviveTEXAS, and how they ended up driving a baptismal pool around, giving people the opportunity to get baptized right on the spot, wherever, and whenever. Wesley speaks about the experience of watching people make that choice for themselves. Plus, he explains what the goal ultimately is with such an initiative.

Wesley also shares a beautiful story of pulling over on the side of the road to baptize a woman who asked about their truck. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

