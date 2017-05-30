Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Paris Mayor Reaches Agreement With Organizers Of Black Feminist Nyansapo Festival

Hildago raised eyebrows on Sunday when she voiced she had the right "to prosecute the organizers for discrimination."

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and the organizers of the Nyansapo Festival have reached a solution, after bumping heads earlier in the week over whether or not whites were excluded from attending the event.

Hildago raised eyebrows on Sunday when she voiced she had the right “to prosecute the organizers for discrimination” after members of the French’s far right criticized the festival.

The festival will go on as planned from July 28-30 in the city’s downtown area.

Mwasi, the collective of women organizers released a statement saying they felt targeted and reaffirmed that the event did not exclude anyone from participating. In their plan, everyone was permitted to enter the public area, but one section held on private property, was reserved exclusively for Black people.

Social media users criticized Hidalgo for speaking against the need for Black women to organize and cultivate safe spaces.

SOURCE: BBC 

RELATED LINKS:

On Women For Donald Trump And The Lie Of White Feminism

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: ‘Beyoncé’s Type Of Feminism Is Not Mine’

Why Do Black Women Shy Away From Feminism?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 5 days ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17