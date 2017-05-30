Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LaLa Reveals How She’s Pushing Through Her Very Public Breakup

From relying on the love of family, to staying focused on work, LaLa Anthony opens up about life after her split with Carmelo Anthony.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

LaLa Anthony sat down for an exclusive “Extra” interview with AJ Calloway to discuss her love for her 10-year-old son Kiyan and how she’s moving forward from her emotional split with her husband, Carmelo Anthony.


The 37-year-old made it clear that she and Anthony are working amicably to co-parent and were even spotted spending Mother’s Day together as a family.

The media maven said she relies heavily on her mother, who she calls her “rock.”

“My mom has common sense… I’m coming at her with all this complicated stuff, and she’ll just give me the most simple answer… and it always makes sense,” Anthony said.

Her work life also continues to keep her busy. She just wrapped filming a movie, “Emergency Furlough,” and is gearing up to do press rounds for the upcoming season of “Power.” Anthony told Calloway she plans to release a second book and is working with Queen Latifah to conceptualize a movie around her first work, “The Love Playbook.”

And referencing her Met Gala Instagram post where she wrote the word “Unbreakable,” under a slayicious photo, Anthony said she used it to send a message of empowerment.

“I wanted people to know that no matter what life throws at you, you got to be strong, you have to be fearless, things are gonna happen, life is amazing and guess what life sucks sometimes too, you have to be unbreakable, especially to have to go and walk that carpet alone, that’s not the easiest thing in the world.”

The full interview will premiere on Tuesday at 4:30 pm EST.

SOURCE: 

Lala Anthony Threw Subtle Public Shade At Carmelo Anthony During The Met Gala

#BlackLivesMatter: Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, LaLa Anthony And Others Talk Police Brutality In Moving Video Series

Ciara, Ayesha Curry And LaLa Anthony Join The #ShareAMeal Campaign For The Homeless

Z100's Jingle Ball 2016 - Arrivals

INSTADAILY: 58 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen

55 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 58 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen

Continue reading INSTADAILY: 58 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen

INSTADAILY: 58 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 5 days ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17