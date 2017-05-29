Love Talking: Set Yourself Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about how she was a chronic dater and often found herself in relationships and engagements that she didn’t really want to be in. She talks about struggling with the task of breaking up with one man who she accepted a ring from, when she really didn’t want to marry him.

But eventually, she realized it was up to her and only her to set herself free- she didn’t need permission to break up with someone she wasn’t happy with. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

