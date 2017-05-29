Love Talking: Set Yourself Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about how she was a chronic dater and often found herself in relationships and engagements that she didn’t really want to be in. She talks about struggling with the task of breaking up with one man who she accepted a ring from, when she really didn’t want to marry him.

Follow @GetUpErica

But eventually, she realized it was up to her and only her to set herself free- she didn’t need permission to break up with someone she wasn’t happy with. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: What It Means To Be Loved [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Others How God Loves You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Relationship Should Have Purpose, Destiny And Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]