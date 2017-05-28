Love Talking: Tell The Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about loving yourself enough to tell the truth. She talks about how good friends will check you, and often they preface what they’re about to say with “you know I love you right?” Similarly, we have to do so for ourselves. There is no point in justifying and rationalizing all crazy to convince yourself to be okay with doing something you actually know isn’t such a good idea.

Love yourself (and your friends) enough to tell yourself the truth. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

