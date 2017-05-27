Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: Make It To Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
GRIFF explains that when he goes to the gym, he’s not worried about what he’s dressed like, and whether things match. He’s going there with a purpose, that has nothing to do with what he’s wearing. Similarly, in church, he goes with the purpose of hearing the word and receiving something from God. He is someone who is inclined to verbally express his agreement or response emphatically when the word touches him. Some people look at him sideways, and he wonders why they’re paying attention to him, when they should be focused on the word like he is.

Making it to church is half the battle, GRIFF explains, so when you get there, be thankful and fully ready to enjoy the word of God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of GRIFF’s message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

