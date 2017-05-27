WATCH: 5-Year-Old Texas Girl Asks ‘Where Did Barack Obama Go?’

New viral Instagram videos show an adorable 5-year-old girl from Texas asking just where did Barack Obama go after leaving the White House, reports CBS Chicago.

This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president's house. She is still mad 😂😂 A post shared by tabgeezy (@tabgeezy) on May 25, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Part 2 😂 A post shared by tabgeezy (@tabgeezy) on May 25, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Part 3 she's hurt bruh 😩 then she asked if she could watch the news with me so she can learn all the things I know 😂😂 A post shared by tabgeezy (@tabgeezy) on May 25, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

From CBS Chicago:

In an adorable series of Instagram videos gone viral, Taylor asked her mom questions regarding how politics work, beginning with, “Where did Barack Obama go?”

The first video was captioned, “This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president’s house. She is still mad.”

Taylor also asked why Hilary Clinton lost the election to President Donald Trump, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: CBS Chicago, The Huffington Post

