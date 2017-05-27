Judge Orders New Sentence For D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

NewsOne Staff

A federal judge ruled Friday that Lee Boyd Malvo — one of two men convicted for the Washington, D.C. sniper shooting spree that terrorized the public in fall 2002 — should be resentenced, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

Malvo [who was 17 at the time of the 2002 shootings that left at least 10 people dead] received sentences of life without parole after two separate trials. But in 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life sentences without parole for juveniles. And in 2016, it said that holding applied retroactively to cases on appeal.

Federal District Court Judge Raymond Jackson [of the Federal District Court in Norfolk, Virginia] ruled Friday that because of those two Supreme Court decisions, Malvo must be resentenced.

Jackson wrote that there were many constitutional questions raised by Malvo’s case that were “fundamental” after a Virginia jury sentenced Malvo’s accomplice John Allen Muhammad to death by execution in 2009, reports The New York Times.

SOURCE: NBC News, The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Queen For A Day: D.C. Sniper’s Ex-Wife & Other Survivors Share Powerful Domestic Abuse Stories In Emotional Video

DC Sniper Lee Malvo Tries To Change His Name