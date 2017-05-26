Family Of Black Arkansas Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint After Man’s Death

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Family Of Black Arkansas Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint After Man’s Death

Michael Sabbie died in the Bi-State jail near the Texas-Arkansas border in July 2015 after repeating "I can't breathe" to staff.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

The family of Arkansas inmate Michael Sabbie filed a civil rights complaint Wednesday following his tragic death, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

The Sabbie family’s life was upended when Michael died inside the Bi-State jail, located on the Texas-Arkansas border, in July 2015. He repeated the same phrase nearly two dozen times to correction officers. “I can’t breathe.”

…His family filed on Wednesday a federal civil rights complaint. It alleges that a series of failures inside the jail “forc[ed Sabbie] to endure extreme and needless pain and suffering, and causing death.”

The lawsuit calls out several parties including LaSalle —  the company that runs the private jail — and several guards who allegedly ignored the inmate’s medical problems, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: NBC NewsThe Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Jury Recommends Charges For Milwaukee Jail Staff After Dehydration Death Of Inmate

Three Denver Deputies Suspended In Death Of Mentally Ill Black Inmate

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 4 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17