Dr. Aldaun Tartt Talks To WMJS About Helping Your Loved Ones With Depression And Suicide

WMJS Staff

Dr. Alduan Tartt has a serious message for anyone dealing with a loved one who’s struggling with depression – pay attention. In this interview, Tartt, a psychologist, motivational speaker and author, explains how to see the signs of crippling depression in women, men and children and how to convince them to get the help they need.

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/dr-alduan-tartt-how-to-deal-with-mental-illness.mp3



