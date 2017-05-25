Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Spirit Of Being On Time For Graduation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF notes that it’s still graduation season, and he’s got a major piece of advice for parents. If graduation starts at noon, then you shouldn’t be parking your car at noon! Give yourself some time. Give yourself a moment to park the car, to say hi to other parents in the parking lot, or to thank God that your baby made it to graduation!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Happy Baby Mother’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: We’ve Been Doing Cinco De Mayo Wrong! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, Help Me Unsee What I Saw [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

#GradCaps: Black Students Are So Damn Creative And Here’s Proof

12 photos Launch gallery

#GradCaps: Black Students Are So Damn Creative And Here’s Proof

Continue reading GRIFF’s Prayer: Spirit Of Being On Time For Graduation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

#GradCaps: Black Students Are So Damn Creative And Here’s Proof

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 4 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17