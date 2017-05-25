GRIFF’s Prayer: Spirit Of Being On Time For Graduation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF notes that it’s still graduation season, and he’s got a major piece of advice for parents. If graduation starts at noon, then you shouldn’t be parking your car at noon! Give yourself some time. Give yourself a moment to park the car, to say hi to other parents in the parking lot, or to thank God that your baby made it to graduation!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

