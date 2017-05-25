Bishop T.D. Jakes On The Importance Of Good Clean Comedy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bishop T.D. Jakes chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell! He talks about the need for clean, family-friend comedy, especially because the bible says laughter is medicine. He even explains that he tries to listen to comedy in order to laugh before bed, and decompress from being so tuned into the political and social issues of the day. Bishop discusses a new edition to Megafest this year, a contest which asks junior & high school students to submit a business plan, and the winner will receive enough money to start a business!

Bishop explains why it’s important to educate our kids as early as possible about all of the different career paths that can take, outside of sports and music. He also reveals what has been his favorite book that he’s written, and gives a bit of detail about the one he is currently writing, which aims to help new entrepreneurs develop the tools to sustain themselves. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

