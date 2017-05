Healthy Ever After: 3 Health Benefits To Cleaning Out The Clutter [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Erica Campbell talks to the co-founders of Cleanout ASAP, Sasha and Samantha. They are a faith-based lifestyle company that helps people de-clutter and organize their spaces. Clutter actually overloads your senses and overwhelms you, impair your brain and its ability to be creative. They explain how getting organized will actually impact your physical health in a positive way.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

