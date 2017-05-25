Lifestyle
Education Secretary OK With Federal Funds Going To Private Schools That Discriminate

Betsy DeVos empowers states to decide which schools receive student vouchers.

Nigel Roberts, NewsOne
US-POLITICS-CPAC

Source: MIKE THEILER / Getty


Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told Congress on Wednesday that the president’s lavish spending to expand school choice initiatives would not ban federal funds going to private schools that discriminate, the New York Times reports.

Testifying to a House Appropriations subcommittee, DeVos said the administration plans to empower states and parents—not the federal government—to decide how to spend federal education funds through voucher programs.

Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) asked the secretary if she’s fine with federal money going to private schools, for example, that decline to enroll students who have lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender parents, or those that don’t accept African-American students.

“For states that have programs that allow for parents to make choices, they set up the rules around that,” DeVos replied, The Times reported.

DeVos declined to give a clear answer to Clark’s repeated requests for an anti-discrimination standard regarding state school voucher programs.

Under President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, the education department would cut nearly two-dozen programs and redirect $250 million to expand school choice programs.

SOURCE: New York Times

Watch: Dr. Christopher Emdin Breaks Down School Choice

 

