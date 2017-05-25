Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud & Boisterous” Comments: “This Baby Gets A Pass”

The comedian responded to Adrienne Bailon's remarks about her rant against Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, & Lee Daniels, asking the TV host to bring her on 'The Real.'

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Mo'Nique

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty


Comedian Mo’Nique ruffled industry feathers when she called out media moguls Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey & Lee Daniels during a standup skit at the Apollo a week ago.

Mo’Nique slammed the trio, saying they had her ‘black balled’ in Hollywood and could “suck her d*ck if she had one.”

TV host Adrienne Bailon weighed in on the controversy on an episode of ‘The Real,’ telling her co-hosts that Mo’Nique’s rant was ‘loud and boisterous.’

#PressPlay #AdrienneBailon and #LoniLove speak on #Monique's recent rants #Thoughts? via @therealdaytime

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Mo’Nique responded to Bailon’s respectability politics loaded commentary via Twitter, telling Bailon and media site The Grio that “This BABY gets a pass.”

The Oscar winner also mentioned that her work in the industry is for the benefit of “young sisters like you who haven’t won an Academy Award.”

She concluded her Twitter remarks toward the 33-year-old host by requesting an invitation on her daytime show to properly explain her stance.

Okay producers at ‘The Real,’ your move.

RELATED LINKS

INSTADAILY: 21 Times Adrienne Bailon Slayed On The ‘Gram

Woah! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, And Oprah

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 4 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17