Leslie Jones To Lands BET Awards Gig

It's going to be homecoming for Leslie when she hosts the BET Awards.

Leslie Jones will be running the show at the BET Awards this year.

The SNL star is set to host the 2017 BET Awards, the network revealed today in a press release. The gig makes her the latest in a line of high-profile Black comedians to perform the honor, including Mo’Nonique, Kevin Hart, and Chris Rock.

It’s a full-circle moment for Leslie, who got her start in TV on BET’s Comic View. Now, she’s ready for her return, so she can welcome viewers to the network’s biggest event of the year.

“I am so excited to be hosting The BET Awards this year,” Leslie shared in a statement. “BET was the first network and place where I was on TV – I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.”

Catch Leslie hosting the 2017 BET Awards when it airs June 25 at 8 p.m.

