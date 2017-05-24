Pat Smith & GRIFF On Healing & Co-Parenting After Divorce [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
In this Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell poses the question to listeners, “how do you balance your life?” What follows is a great discussion with GRIFF and guest Pat Smith, about figuring out how to heal in the aftermath of a divorce, with the ultimate goal of being able to co-parent with that ex-spouse. But, as GRIFF and Pat outline, you have to be patient with yourself while your “tender,” and allow yourself the space and time to heal first.

Plus, Pat and Erica talk about finding time to work out, and how they make the constant effort to treat their bodies right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

