Healthy Ever After: Dr. Ian Smith Reveals Sweets You Can Eat Without The Sugar [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Dr. Ian Smith address America’s sugar problem. The average American consumes 156 lbs of sugar in a year. Sugar is in just about everything we consume, even things you wouldn’t expect, and it is just as addictive as hard drugs like cocaine and heroin! The problem is even further exacerbated in the black community, as we make up much too large of a percentage of diabetes and pre-diabetes patients.

Dr. Ian explains how, in his new book, “Blast The Sugar Out,” we can improve our habits and reduce the amount of sugar we’re eating. Dr. Ian also reveals how to read the labels of our food so that we can understand what the sugar content looks like. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

