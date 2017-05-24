Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Healthy Ever After: Dr. Ian Smith Reveals Sweets You Can Eat Without The Sugar [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Dr. Ian Smith address America’s sugar problem.  The average American consumes 156 lbs of sugar in a year. Sugar is in just about everything we consume, even things you wouldn’t expect, and it is just as addictive as hard drugs like cocaine and heroin! The problem is even further exacerbated in the black community, as we make up much too large of a percentage of diabetes and pre-diabetes patients.

Dr. Ian explains how, in his new book, “Blast The Sugar Out,”  we can improve our habits and reduce the amount of sugar we’re eating. Dr. Ian also reveals how to read the labels of our food so that we can understand what the sugar content looks like. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Why Dr. Ian Smith Is “Fighting Sugar” This Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Busts A Myth About Losing Belly Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why Men Lose Weight Faster Than Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

15 photos Launch gallery

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

Continue reading Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 4 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17