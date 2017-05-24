Texas Congressman Threatened With Lynching

Rep. Al Green of Texas called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Shortly thereafter, he received racist and menacing threats through voicemails.

CNN reports that Green played the voicemails during a town hall meeting and told a crowd of about 100 people, “We are not going to be intimidated,” …. “We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump.”

One racist male caller threatened Green with “hanging from a tree” if he pursues impeachment. Another message warned Green that he would be the one impeached after “a short trial” and then he would be hanged.

Green took to the House floor on Wednesday to say he believes Trump committed obstruction of justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey amid the agency’s investigation of possible links between Russia and Trump campaign associates.





Source: CNN.com

