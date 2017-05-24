Say What?! North Carolina Honor Student Banned From Graduation Over Her Shirt

A North Carolina high school senior and honor roll student may have to kiss her multiple full rides for college goodbye because of a huge fallout with the school principal over a shirt that she wore to school.

According to KDSK News, the student identified as Summer, wore an off the shoulder top to her Hickory Ridge High School that was an apparent issue because it exposed her collarbone. The school is a stickle for its dress code—which prohibits these types of tops. As a result, the principal approached Summer in the cafeteria to enforce the rule.

That’s when things got ugly after the teen told school authorities that her “shirt was fine.”

The teen told the news station that the principal stressed to the 4.4 GPA student that her top didn’t fall within compliance with the dress code. After she was asked to put on a jacket she asked her friend to wear, but that didn’t appease the principal.

“I completely understand why a dress code is put into place, but I feel like after I put on that jacket, it should have been subdued,” Summer said.

Later she was summoned into her office, which Summer refused unless her mother approved the act.

“They can’t take me anywhere unless my mother is called,” she said. “So I said, ‘I apologize; I can’t go anywhere with you unless my mom is called.’”

According to the teen, the principal escalated the situation by calling the police who “had his fingers on his gun” as they tried to apprehend her.

“[The SRO] was within 5 feet of me; he had his hand on his gun. [The principal] said, ‘I’m gonna give you an ultimatum. We have tried to call your mother. You either come with me to the control room to change your shirt or we will arrest you,” Summer recalled.

“I stayed in my seat just like a lot of role models that I have looked up to stayed in their seats. I mean, you have to stand up for what you believe in.”

The officer was ordered to handcuff her, but luckily her mother called in, but that still wasn’t good enough.

KDSK News reported that the teen was later sent to the control room,was given a 10-day suspension and was banned from senior activities, including graduation. In addition, the principal could still expel her, which could put her numerous scholarships into question.

Summer stressed that not being to accept her diploma with her fellow student is ridiculous, especially given the caliber of other students who will graduate instead of her.

“It’s just sad because I worked so hard for four years to walk across that stage,” she added.

“We have drug dealers walking across that stage, we have sex offenders walking across that stage, and then the 4.4 student who showed her shoulders can’t.”

For a student like Summer, the thought of her future being ruined over a shirt is utterly heartbreaking.

“This is my life; I’m on a premed track. A full ride means so much, and that is on the line right now.”

Can these schools just let our Black girls live?

SOURCE: KDSK

