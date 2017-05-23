Joy Living: New Moms, Pay Attention To Yourself Post-Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell opens up about her experience with postpartum depression after she had Krysta. She didn’t realize it until later, but she was struggling through a lot. Now, she urges other new mommies to take care of themselves after giving birth. Erica says that even though she had all the help of her family and her husband, she still tried to do everything on her own.

Erica shares some advice for new moms dealing with depression- and anyone, really, dealing with depression. You don’t have to do it alone. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

