Faith Walking: This Is Who You Are In Christ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that many of us don’t know who we are in Christ. The truth is, you are never alone, and always loved. But for us to truly know and understand this, we have to be fully present in worshipping Christ. Our power is in worship and prayer, and what we put in, we’ll get out.

Erica Campbell explains that knowing who you are and whose you are- that is, who God says you are -takes work. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

