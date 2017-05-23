Ericaism: Power Of Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that forgiveness isn’t something you just do once. You have to keep revisiting and nurturing forgiveness so that you can truly let go off whatever it is that should be forgiven. When you don’t forgive, you hold in the negativity, and that can take root in your body and actually make you physically ill.

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: You Cannot Redefine What God Designed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: No Shortcuts For Greatness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: A Message For Songwriters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]